Chartered tax exam success

Robinson Reed Layton, the Cornish firm of chartered accountants and chartered tax advisers, is celebrating the success of tax team member Alex Reed, who has passed all of his Chartered Institute of Taxation exams and is now a fully qualified chartered tax adviser (CTA).

CTA is the premier UK qualification for those engaged in giving advice on tax, and is awarded only after an individual has proved themselves through a combination of examinations and practical experience.

Steve Maggs, tax partner at Robinson Reed Layton, said: “I’m really pleased for Alex and would like to congratulate him on his accomplishment.

“Completing the necessary training to become a chartered tax adviser is no mean feat, which is reflected by the fact that there are only a small number throughout the whole of Cornwall. Alex should certainly be very proud.”

Reed has been with Robinson Reed Layton since graduating from the University of Bristol in 2012 and qualified as a chartered accountant in 2015.