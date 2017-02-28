A Cornish firm of chartered accountants has won a hat-trick of awards.

Lang Bennetts won the Best for Payroll Services title in Corporate Vision magazine’s UK Corporate Excellence Awards and followed that up by also winning AI Global Media’s Best PAYE and VAT Advisory Firm in Cornwall and Best Personal Tax Practice in Cornwall categories.

According to AI Global, which has a worldwide readership of over 1.8 million: “Every winner of one of our awards is carefully chosen, following a rigorous and considered nomination, voting, research and judging process designed to ensure that only the most deserving and top performing individuals and firms walk away as winners.”

“These awards came as a very pleasant surprise as we had no idea we’d been nominated,” said Lang Bennetts’ partner Helen Hood. “We’re proud of the quality of service we’re able to offer and public acknowledgements like this are always very much appreciated.”

Lang Bennetts has 50 staff split between its Truro and Falmouth offices. First established in 1935, the company works with a wide variety of businesses and individuals across Cornwall and beyond.