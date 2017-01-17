Video: Law firm looking for your vote

Local law firm Stephens Scown LLP hopes to gain public backing to become the ‘National Public Champion’ for the UK in this year’s European Business Awards.

The company has posted a video online at telling the unique story of its business, focussing on how important its home in Devon and Cornwall is and explaining how its clients and staff have inspired the firm to change and improve. The firm hopes the video will inspire the general public to vote for them in the European Business Awards.



Robert Camp, managing partner of Stephens Scown, said: “We have until March 1 for people to watch our video and vote for us to be the National Public Champion for the UK. This vote means a lot as we are very proud of our home in Devon and Cornwall, so to have public approval of our success and have a south west winner in the public vote would be wonderful.”

Stephens Scown has offices in Exeter, St Austell and Truro and employs over 290 people.

To vote for Stephens Scown, click here.