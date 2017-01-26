Vickery Holman Market Review

Vickery Holman will be hosting its sixth annual Market Review events next month.

An evening reception is set to be held at the Alverton Manor in Truro on February 6, with breakfast meetings at Plymouth’s Royal Western Yacht Club on the 8th and Southgate Hotel in Exeter on February 10.

Guests will be able to hear an overview of the commercial property market over the last 12 months and be provided with expert predications for the coming months ahead.

Business development director, Alan Treloar, said: “We at Vickery Holman are very pleased to be in such an established position within the south west property market and look forward to sharing our expert knowledge with our key business contacts throughout the region.

Hot topics this year include what impact on the economy Brexit will have in the short and medium term future.

There will also be comment on local markets, anticipated developments and the forthcoming changes to occupier’s commercial business rates liabilities which become effective in April.

Each year Vickery Holman publishes the document ‘The Market’ which focuses on local retail, office and industrial markets as well as sector information.

This document will be available on the Vickery Holman website from Friday, February 10.