Truro lawyer in Hot 100 list

A clinical negligence specialist at Foot Anstey’s Truro office has been ranked among the UK’s most innovative and inspirational lawyers in 2017 with his presence in The Lawyer’s Hot 100 list.

The Hot 100 is an annual review of the industry’s practitioners and highlights those that have made significant contributions to the industry as well involvement in standout legal cases.

Mike Bird’s work for women who received negligent care from gynaecologist Rob Jones was considered to be standout.

In total and over the past year, Bird and his team has advised over 200 women on their claims against the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) and negotiated a protocol between the RCHT giving any woman with concerns, the right to have her case considered.

It was a landmark case that has contributed to a shake-up in medical standards at a national level; former medical or clinical directors at RCHT were referred by the Trust to the GMC for allegedly failing in their duties to respond sooner to concerns raised, and protect those patients.

Bird is the latest Foot Anstey partner to appear in the legal industry Who’s Who. The firm has several alumni of the Hot 100; previously recognised was Managing Partner John Westwell for the firm’s successful growth over recent years and Islamic Finance specialist Imam Qazi for his legal expertise in a developing market.