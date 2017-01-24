Businesses from all over Cornwall gathered at a fully-booked launch event for the Cornwall Skills Programme recently.

The event was hosted last Friday (Jan 20) by Truro and Penwith College, to show how businesses can benefit from funded training in 2017.

Local employers, Skinners Brewery and the Eden Project, supported the event, discussing how they plan to take advantage of the programme in 2017, and their ongoing relationship with the college.

Guest speaker, Dawn George, head of HR at Eden, said: “We plan to send our front of house team on training delivered through the programme, and are currently working with the college to create bespoke training for staff in need of very specific hospitality skills.”

Head of business at the college, Tamsyn Harris, covered an introduction to the Cornwall Skills Programme, including eligibility, funding and courses available.

“We are really excited to be offering the Cornwall Skills Programme,” she said.

“Working in partnership with businesses across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to develop training programmes that target their business goals is something we are always passionate about. The Cornwall Skills Programme enables us to go one step further and offer funded training through the ESF and SFA, which will make a real difference to businesses in Cornwall and the wider economy.

“We invite any Cornish business to contact us and discuss how this programme can support them.”