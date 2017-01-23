Coodes lawyer joins ACTAPS

Colin Hunter, partner and head of the personal disputes team at Coodes Solicitors, has become a member of the Association of Contentious Trusts and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS).

ACTAPS is the leading body for legal professionals in the field of disputed wills, inheritance and probate.

Coodes Solicitors now has the highest number of lawyers in Cornwall with ACTAPS memberships, demonstrating the firm’s ability to provide expert legal advice on complex disputed wills and inheritance claims.

Hunter said: “A number of years ago, we identified the need for more specialist knowledge within the south west for people seeking help to resolve inheritance disputes.

“Since then we have focused on growing our team and enhancing our skills and knowledge to meet that need. We now pride ourselves on our ability to offer the knowledge, expertise and experience to confidently handle these complicated cases for our clients.”