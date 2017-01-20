Truro and Penwith College has emerged again as one of the best performing public 16-19 providers nationally in the Government’s official national 2016 post-16 Performance Tables for schools and colleges, released yesterday.

The college outcomes exceed those that informed last year’s Ofsted Inspection, which resulted in the college being judged as Outstanding.

The new league tables confirm the outstanding progress made by A level and other academic students at the college. Students achieved significantly higher grades than those predicted by their GCSE results. On the key value-added measure, the college outperforms not only most other Cornish providers, but also over 95% of the 2,500 state school and college providers in England.

On every one of the 11 key attainment measures, covering both academic and vocational provision, the college’s performance is above both the national and Cornwall averages.

Principal, David Walrond, was delighted with this latest official Department for Education (DfE) assessment of the college’s performance.

He said: “I think these performance scores reflect the fantastic commitment of all staff here to get the very best outcomes for students.”