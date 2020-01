Charles French & Co has appointed a new director.

Nicola Harrison, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives, joined the firm seven years ago and has more than 14 years’ experience within the residential property sector.

Established in 2007, Charles French & Co began with one office and two staff and has since grown to four offices – St Austell, Truro, Newquay and Mevagissey and 33 staff.