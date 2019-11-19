Cornish housing developer Gilbert & Goode was crowned Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) of the Year at the Constructing Excellence National Awards 2019.

The awards recognise high standards and best practice within the built environment.

The event brought together more than 500 construction professionals from across the UK. Following a series of regional heats, Gilbert & Goode was competing against nine other regional winners for the national title, having been crowned the best in the south west in June.

Operations director, Ben Fallowes, said: “We’re thrilled to have been recognised nationally by our industry peers. This award is a testament to the hard work of the whole team and tops off a really successful year for the business.”