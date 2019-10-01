St Austell Brewery’s Tribute was chosen by Spaceport Cornwall as its beer of choice for the UK Space Conference 2019.

Visitors to Spaceport Cornwall’s stand were served a complimentary pint of the pale ale in a one-off cosmic Tribute glass, to mark the occasion.

Spaceport Cornwall exhibited at the UK Space Conference in Newport last week, to highlight its plans and showcase several Cornish space businesses.

Brewery marketing director, Jeremy Mitchell, said: “We were delighted to support Spaceport Cornwall in Wales last week – a positive force for Cornwall and its future growth.

“Tribute is our flagship beer, so we were really proud to serve it at the UK Space Conference and give people a true taste of Cornwall, as well as a unique souvenir pint glass to take away with them.”