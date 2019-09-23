The Eden Project threw open its own doors for free on Friday (Sept 20) and went out to engage with thousands of young people in schools for a special event called Make the Change.

On a day when huge crowds around the world demanded climate action, the home of the famous biomes offered itself as a place to convene on the escalating environmental issues facing the planet.

The Core education centre was the hub for a range of impassioned campaigners and organisations to share their thoughts on how individuals and communities can take positive action and make real change.

“I’ve been inspired today by listening to people all around the world doing their bit for the climate,” said Eden’s chief executive, Gordon Seabright.

“This is us doing our bit. Eden is a place that is all about rolling up your sleeves and proving that if you get your hands dirty you can make a difference.”

He added: “I’m inspired by our great friends in Extinction Rebellion and others who are doing such hard work to encourage everyone to do less bad. What can we do to do more good?”

Make the Change day featured workshops, talks, film screenings and exhibits. Visitors were able to calculate their carbon footprint and learn how to lower it with drop-in sessions run by mobile app makers Giki. A team from Cool Food offered advice on how to navigate low-carbon eating and drinking.

The Eden event coincided with others across the world at the start of a week of actions to demand an end to the age of fossil fuels. The UN Climate Change summit takes place in New York today (Sept 23.

Eden has published a series of Make the Change pledges to offer people ways to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.