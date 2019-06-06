St Austell Brewery has teamed up with the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership (AONB) Partnership to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the Cornwall AONB.

The Cornwall AONB covers 370 square miles, about 27% of the total area of the county. It comprises 12 separate areas, ten of which cover stretches of coastline and the two inland areas of Bodmin Moor and the Camel Estuary.

As part of the Cornwall AONB Partnership’s ‘Diamond Anniversary,’ Jane Davies, development officer for the Cornwall AONB, visited St Austell Brewery’s brewing director, Roger Ryman, to brew Natural Beauty, a new beer that will be released under St Austell’s popular Small Batch Beer Club.

The brew uses all-natural ingredients and is classed as a Light Mild beer, meaning it is “modest in strength and golden in colour but with a flavour as rich, enticing and complex as the Cornish coast”.

Davies said: “This is a wonderful way to celebrate what makes Cornwall’s areas of natural beauty so special. The Cornwall AONB isn’t just about the amazing landscape, it’s so much more, such as the Cornish distinctiveness and its heritage.

“Working with Roger at one of Cornwall’s oldest family businesses is a huge treat and we hope people will join us in raising a glass to our sixtieth anniversary celebrating our wonderful landscape.”