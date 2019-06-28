Charlestown Harbour has acquired a new tall ship and she is expected to arrive at the historic port next week (July 3).

This will be the first time in decades that Charlestown Harbour has purchased a new vessel.

The crew of Anny, including harbour owner Rolf Munding, are advising anyone who wants to watch her arrival to keep an eye on the horizon at around 5pm on Wednesday July 3.

Anny has come from Germany and eagle-eyed lookouts are being advised to look Eastwards down the coast as the tall ship’s last leg of the journey is from Fowey to Charlestown.

“We’ve had very good conditions for our journey back to Charlestown Harbour and I’m excited for everyone to watch this beautiful ship arrive in port,” said Munding.

“It should be a great end to Anny’s journey from Fowey to Charlestown and I am thrilled to bring Anny to her new home where we plan to use her for events, charters, cargo and film work.”

Anny, built in 1930, will join other resident tall ship Kajsamoor, which visitors are already able to go aboard, in the Grade II Listed harbour which once serviced the China clay industry of St Austell.