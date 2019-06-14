Brewery hits production landmark

St Austell Brewery has announced that it has brewed and sold 150,000 brewers’ barrels of its own brand beers in the last 365 days – the first time this milestone amount has been reached in the family-owned company’s 168-year history.

The landmark – equivalent to 43.2 million pints – consists of its own brand beers within the St Austell Brewery group, which includes the Bath Ales beer portfolio brewed in Warmley.

A key reason for the increase in production has been attributed to the rise in bottle and keg sales over the past 12 months.

In 2015, St Austell Brewery hit 100,000 barrels, with production being driven by its flagship Cornish Pale Ale, Tribute. Since then, the popularity of Tribute has continued, but it’s the significant growth of its younger brands which have played a prominent role in this most recent achievement. Proper Job IPA celebrated 17.9% growth on cask in 2018 and Korev, the brewer’s Cornish lager, saw volumes increase by 11%.

Brewing director, Roger Ryman, said: “This is a significant accomplishment for the brewery and one which we are all very proud of. We continue to enjoy the success of Tribute, which has just celebrated its 20th anniversary, as well as our newer brands that are continuing to blossom.

Chief executive James Staughton said: “150,000 barrels is a wonderful achievement, well done to everybody involved. It continues to be a challenging environment for the industry, but this milestone is achieved thanks to our long-term strategy of creating and developing high-quality beer brands and growing our pub estate through selective acquisitions and continued investment.”