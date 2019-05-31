Making the most of social media

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is hosting a special workshop this summer examining how you can promote your business through video and social media.

These days, even the most basic smart phones are capable of producing professional videos and social media can provide a great boost to your business. But using the latest technology to make great videos or mastering social media can seem daunting.

FSB Cornwall has put together a workshop with industry expert, Joe Turnbull from Bull & Wolf, coming to help give you the tools and skills you need to get to grips with making great videos and using social media in the best way to really get your business on the map.

This event will be held on July 4, at the St Austell Conference Centre. After the workshop there will be a buffet lunch and networking with your fellow learners. For more details and to book a place, click here.