Cornish firm nets Aldi contract

A Cornish fishing business has landed a new contract with the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket.

Ocean Fish, based in Roche, will provide fresh and frozen fillets of fish for Aldi’s new ‘What’s the Catch’ Special buy range of easy-to-cook white fish alternatives such as whiting, gurnard and megrim sole.

Victoria Townsend, head of retail and innovation at Ocean Fish, said: “There’s a rich variety of delicious fish available here in Cornwall and around the UK, and it’s fantastic to see Aldi making them more widely available.

“We hope the partnership will allow us to showcase the best that our region has to offer and help to start a widespread movement to encourage customers to choose British fish.”

Ocean Fish employs more than 150 staff at its site in Roche and expects to create more jobs as a direct result of this contract. The business has also invested in new technology, including a nitrogen freezer tunnel, which can freeze fillets in under four minutes.