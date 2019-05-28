A St Austell business that specialises in supplying sustainably-sourced furniture has recently won a clutch of awards.

Sustainable Furniture UK (Ltd) won the BuyMeOnce Excellence Award in the Most Sustainable in the Furniture and Homeware category and was named Best Eco-Friendly supplier in the UK 2019 Build Magazine Awards. It also featured as one of Ethical Consumer Magazine’s top furniture retailers.

Margaret Larson, the founder of the family-run business, said: “We are delighted to win the awards. We believe in supplying high quality, ethically sourced, gorgeous furniture that’s going to go the distance.

“To us, being sustainable isn’t just using reclaimed timbers, but protecting and supporting every aspect of the supply chain. Right from the tree’s and individuals who create our beautiful furniture.”