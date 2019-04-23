Global accolade for Cornish vodka

A Cornish vodka has been recognised as one of the best on the planet, snatching silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2019.

Produced by Colwith Farm Distillery at Lanlivery near Fowey, Aval Dor beat off global competition to take Silver at the recent awards ceremony which saw a record-breaking year with almost 3,000 entries from all corners of the world.

“For a new, craft distillery to win an award at such a prestigious event is a massive deal for us,” said Colwith Farm Distillery owner, Steve Dustow.

“We were up against the most established producers in the world after all. Producing a vodka from scratch is the ultimate challenge in distilling, so we’re delighted with this award.”