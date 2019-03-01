Bakers from Cornwall, Canada, the USA, Wales and Ireland are among those on an oggy odyssey to the Eden Project tomorrow (Mar 2) for the eighth annual World Pasty Championships.

Nearly 200 pasties made by amateurs, professionals, juniors and companies will compete in the gala contest held at the home of the famous biomes, presented by Eden and industry body the Cornish Pasty Association.

The championships are the hotly-contested finale of Cornish Pasty Week and for the first time will host a new competition to find the World’s Fastest Crimper, devised by the association.

Across the general classes, world champions from previous years will be competing with newcomers for the coveted Oggy Awards, with entries closely scrutinised by a panel of 40 judges.

Eden spokesman, David Rowe, said: “Our eighth World Pasty Championships promises to be the most memorable yet. We’ve the first-ever world crimping final, the return of some legendary world champions and a brilliant bill of entertainment headed by the Fisherman’s Friends. What an exciting way to end a whole week celebrating Cornwall’s culinary gift to globe.”