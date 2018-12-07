Waste company moves into Cornwall

Independent commercial waste management firm DCW has launched its Zero to Landfill waste and recycling services to businesses across Cornwall.

The company has just secured a new depot for Cornwall, situated just outside St Austell, which it expects to open in Summer 2019.

Having serviced a range of organisations in the south west for almost 30 years, DCW’s Cornwall-wide expansion follows the appointment of new business development manager, Nick McKenzie, who is spearheading the firm’s service offering in the county.

The 1.25 acre depot site will have parking for 10 HGVs, a 10,000 square foot waste transfer station, data destruction secure area, bin storage and offices linked through the internet to head office. There are three additional vehicles on order for servicing Cornwall: a small dustcart for the more remote areas, a small curtain sider for bale collections and a new dustcart.

DCW managing director, Simon Almond, said: “I’m delighted to offer our sustainable waste management solutions to businesses from Land’s End to Bude and everywhere in between, having serviced many businesses along the Cornwall/Devon border for several years.

“DCW has gradually expanded across the south west over the last three decades and this is a natural step in our mission to support sustainability in the region.

DCW is a leading provider of commercial waste management services in Devon, central Somerset and now Cornwall. The company collects mixed waste from its clients in a single vehicle, reducing the number of journeys made and minimising its CO2 emissions. Each time a bin is emptied, around 3.04kg of CO2 is emitted, so collecting waste in a single bin rather than separating it into different containers reduces CO2 emissions.

DCW claims to be first company to introduce Zero to Landfill solutions to the south west region.