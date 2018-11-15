The Eden Project and the Building Research Establishment (BRE) are celebrating the positive impact the built environment can have on our health and wellbeing by hosting a dedicated conference on design inspired by nature.

The event, on Friday November 23, will bring together key stakeholders in Cornwall and the wider construction community to learn about how societal challenges can be addressed through a closer relationship between the built environment and nature, known as biophilic design.

There will be inspirational talks from leaders in the field of biophilic research. The event will also see the development of the formative stages of a new joint vision between BRE and the Eden Project to increase awareness around more sustainable and healthy homes.

Headline speakers include Oliver Heath, a TV presenter and expert in the field of sustainable architectural and interior design, Ed Suttie, BRE’s leading expert in material sustainability and biophilic design, and Mike Maunder, Eden’s Director of Life Sciences.

Tickets for the event are still available and can be bought by clicking here.