New website for St Austell launched

A new website designed to help promote and support the vibrant communities of St Austell and the surrounding area has been launched.

Developed by a local team over the last 12 months, StAustell.co.uk provides a multi-faceted destination site for visitors, locals residents and businesses alike and features original articles and content about the area, from local walks to a business directory.

To encourage as any people as possible to visit the site, local groups and organisations will be able to submit their upcoming events free of charge to a comprehensive guide hosted on the site.

The website has been developed by SABEF (St Austell Bay Economic Forum), a group of local businesses, public bodies and community organisations.

SABEF chair, St Austell Brewery chief executive, James Staughton, said: “”The new website provides a valuable and unique platform to showcase St Austell and to help people find out easily all that’s going on in our area.

“I am really grateful to the team who created staustell.co.uk and now urge everyone to visit and start using the site. With the community’s support, ideas and input I am confident staustell.co.uk will soon become an integral and valuable addition to our digital lives.”