St Austell Brewery has unveiled new pump clip designs for its flagship brands, Tribute Cornish Pale Ale and Proper Job IPA, launching in pubs across Cornwall this week.

Designed to define the “strong, individual characteristics” of both cask ales, the clips have a close synergy with the brands’ bottled versions following a complete re-design in summer 2017.

Chief executive, James Staughton, said: “St Austell Brewery is fiercely proud of its heritage and Cornish roots, and our bold new pump clips embody this. The brief was clear: visually celebrate our brewing history and showcase our innovative flair whilst bringing to life the character of the individual brands.”

He added: “In a very vibrant beer market, the role of the pump clip and creating bar standout has never been so important. We’re all delighted with the outcome and look forward to seeing the new Tribute and Proper Job pump clips in all their glory in pubs all over the country in the coming weeks.”

The pump clips were designed by creative agency, CookChick, which also led St Austell Brewery’s 2017 bottle re-design project.