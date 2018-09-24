Brewery scoops marketing awards

St Austell Brewery swept the board at this year’s Beer & Cider Marketing Awards, picking up a hat-trick of prizes including the top Grand Prix award for best overall marketeers in the business.

At the national awards night in Truman’s historic London Brewery, St Austell’s marketing team picked up the Best Integrated Marketing Campaign prize for 2017’s Quality Speaks for Itself Tribute Cornish Pale Ale campaign, beating off stiff competition from Marston’s Brewery, Innis & Gunn and Bright Signals.

As well as being shortlisted for Best Public Relations Campaign and Best Business to Business Campaign, St Austell went on to pick up the Best Overall Beer Marketing award before going on to pip Thatchers – which picked up Best Cider Marketeers – to win the Grand Prix award for Best Beer and Cider Marketer in the Business.

Marketing and communications director, Jeremy Mitchell, said: “Winning these awards is an absolute thrill for all of us at the brewery.

“These awards celebrate everything that is great about beer and cider and there’s no better praise than to be acclaimed by peers within your own industry.”