Family law expertise recognised

A Cornwall-based solicitor has been recognised for her expertise in family law by leading national body the Law Society.

Sarah Evans, who works in Coodes’ Liskeard office, has been reaccredited to the Family Law Advanced Accreditation Scheme.

She achieved 100% in her application, by demonstrating her expertise in law relating to children and domestic abuse.

Coodes Solicitors partner and head of family, Elise Alma, said: “We recognised Sarah’s ability when she joined us as a trainee 10 years ago. To achieve 100% in a reaccreditation is exceptional. I am very pleased that our clients continue to benefit from her expertise.”