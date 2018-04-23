Marine-i has announced the full line-up of industry experts who will be presenting at a Composite Discovery Room event, which takes place St Austell Business Park Conference Centre next week (April 30).

Titled Composite Materials – Sector Challenges and Opportunities for Innovation, the day will examine the latest developments in composite materials and the implications for marine businesses.

Sharing their latest knowledge will be experts from the National Composites Centre, University of Bristol, Fraser Nash Consultancy, Composite Integration Ltd., Whiskerstay Ltd, Multimarine Manufacturing, Piper PX, Fishy Filaments and the University of Plymouth.

Alex Whatley, knowledge exchange manager at the University of Plymouth, is the lead organiser for this event. He said: “We are delighted that leading industry figures from across the country have agreed to speak at our event.

“Composites are now used throughout the marine industry, for products as diverse as boat hulls and wind turbine blades. This is a brilliant opportunity for marine technology businesses to get up to speed on the latest innovations that will shape the future of this sector, and the new commercial opportunities that they will bring.”

Attendance at the event is free, and delegates can see full details and register here.

Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i provides support for marine technology businesses operating in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.