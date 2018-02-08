The Eden Project has improved the design and layout of its planned new hotel.

Planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council for the 109-bedroom hotel in February of last year.r

Eden has now submitted an updated plan for consideration by the Council. The most significant change to the design is that two buildings would now become one, with a reduction of the overall mass and visual impact to allow the structure to blend in more with the landscape.

The new design is more in line with the project’s sustainability mission, says Eden. The hotel will demonstrate best practice for accessibility and inclusivity.

If the amended plans are approved, construction would be due to begin in November and be complete by January 2020.

The hotel accommodation is designed to support existing projects and partners and also future developments at Eden, as well as provide accommodation for visitors to big events, such as the Eden Sessions summer concerts.

The hotel will be funded by commercial and private borrowing. It is estimated that 35-40 new jobs will be created for the hotel including opportunities for apprenticeships.