Nalders has announced that Veryan Willcock has qualified as a solicitor in its litigation department.

After completing her law degree and legal practice course at the University of Wales, Willcock returned to Cornwall and began working in Nalders’ St Austell branch of the litigation department as a paralegal.

As a qualified solicitor, she will specialise in all types of clinical negligence and personal injury cases, ranging from road traffic accidents, accidents at work, occupier liability claims and criminal injury claims to claims for misdiagnosis or negligently performed surgery.