The construction of the Carluddon Technology Park and Employment Space for Advanced Manufacture (ESAM) completed a major phase this week.

Representatives from the project’s partnership gathered at the site to the north of St Austell to celebrate the occasion by tightening the bolts on the steel frame structure.

This transformational project is supported by a £6.2 million investment from the European Regional Development Fund, part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Programme and is match funded by Cornwall Council (£2.3 million).

It is hoped that the technology park and ESAM on the outskirts of St Austell will attract high-value businesses and create high-skilled jobs that will be a catalyst for new opportunities in Cornwall.

ESAM will have the capacity to provide space and business support services for up to 27 advanced manufacturing and low carbon environmental goods and service sector businesses with the potential to create up to 75 high skilled jobs by 2023.

On completion, which is expected in summer 2018, the Carluddon Technology Park will provide the capacity and infrastructure for the development of up to 8,500m2 of high quality workspace. It will be developed within the heart of the Eco-Communities Initiative just four miles from the Eden Project, on a site adjoining the Council’s ERDF funded A391 Carluddon Road Improvement.

Councillor Bob Egerton, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “The development of high quality workspace in Cornwall is very important. It forms a crucial part of the suite of business support and growth functions available that will create high skilled and high value job opportunities. I look forward to seeing the technology park and the businesses that locate here, grow in the near future.”

SMEs interested in locating in the new state of the art facilities are encouraged to come forward at this early stage of the project. The Council is also keen to hear from organisations interested in developing proposals for the wider Technology Park. All enquiries should be directed to Mike King, MD of Cornwall Development Company.