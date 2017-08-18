There’s a romanticism about receiving post. OK, maybe not the bills – but think about the last time you received a postcard; the warmth of a letter from an old friend, or the trepidation of opening a beautiful Valentines Card. A piece of relevant, creative and eye-catching marketing can release these same feelings – and create an emotional connection with your brand.

See it as personal contact. Effectively, your business has been invited into their home. You’re perched on the coffee table, and if your message is strong enough they will spend a good amount of time digesting what you have to offer – and act on it.

When it lands on the doormat, the recipient has to use their brain to decide what to physically do with it. It’s not as simple as pressing the “delete” button on an email.

Royal Mail research shows that 83% of people surveyed preferred to receive direct mail instead of emails – and they trust it too. It makes them feel valued, and implies that you’ve gone to the effort to get in contact.

Aside from turning up at their door, it’s one of the most personal forms of marketing available to your business. And as anyone in business will testify, success lies in relationships.

Timing is also a key ingredient to any marketing campaign. In the run-up to Christmas 2016 we worked with Lobbs Farm Shop and their designers, Design Room Cornwall to manage the multi-step process of printing, packing and labelling 20,000 leaflets. We then oversaw the delivery to Royal Mail, for distribution to Cornwall addresses through their door to door mailing service.

Top 5 tips when planning your Direct Mail campaign