A year of helping businesses grow

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub is reporting a successful first year in operation.

Since launching at last year’s Cornwall Business Week, the Growth Hub says it has welcomed nearly 2,500 businesses through its virtual doors and is working directly with over 700 on their plans to grow.

One such business is Roche-based Halo Designs, which makes accommodations pods and Shepherd’s Huts. Growth Hub signposted it to funding opportunities for the purchase of new equipment.

Mik Weir, who set Halo up with business partner, Anthony Fanshawe, said: “It was a painless and easy conversation; the support came online really quickly and it will make a big difference to us.”

Cornwall Council cabinet member for planning and economy, Bob Egerton, added: “The Growth Hub has been an important ERDF investment. It has been delivered following demand from businesses who requested a support function to help access all the opportunities available to them.

“There is no doubt that running a business is tough, so providing resources to help them improve productivity, growth and job creation is high on our priorities. We hear excellent feedback from businesses who have worked with the Growth Hub team and are now developing their business.”