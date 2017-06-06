Thrive Third Sector – call for papers

A call for speakers has been issued for the Thrive Third Sector Conference taking place later this year.

The annual event attracts up to 150 delegates each year from charities and community organisations across the south west.

Keynote speaker for this year’s conference, which addresses the theme of charity leadership, is Debra Allcock-Tyler, chief executive of the Directory for Social Change.

The event will be held on October 3 at the St Austell Conference Centre.

