Coodes up for award

Coodes Solicitors has been shortlisted for a national award for its work in supporting people buying and selling properties.

Coodes is a contender for Conveyancing Firm of the Year – South in the Eclipse Proclaim Modern Law Conveyancing Awards 2017.

The winner will be announced at a black tie event in Liverpool on July 13.

Coodes chairman, Peter Lamble, said: “Already the market leader for conveyancing in Cornwall, being shortlisted for this award now firmly positions Coodes among the top firms in the south of England.

“I am delighted that we have been shortlisted for this award and would like to congratulate the whole team on their hard work and commitment.”