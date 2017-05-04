A charity beer named after Cornwall’s favourite rugby son, Jack Nowell, has raised more than £6k for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution charity (RNLI).

Over 100,000 pints of the Cousin Jack Ale raised £6,350.40 for the RNLI through the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust.

The traditional Cornish Pale Ale, which was crafted on St Austell Brewery’s Small Batch, launched in January to coincide with the start of the Six Nations Rugby tournament, with 5p from every pint going to the RNLI.

Rising rugby star Jack Nowell, who was recently named on the forthcoming British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, became St Austell Brewery’s Charitable Trust ambassador in 2016. His father is a trawlerman and the family have had a close connection with their local Penlee RNLI lifeboat for many years.

He said: “A big thank you to everyone who enjoyed a pint of Cousin Jack. It’s a great amount raised for the RNLI through the Charitable Trust, thanks to this success I hope we can make it a yearly event.”