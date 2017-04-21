An exciting opportunity has arisen for maintenance and construction businesses working in Cornwall.

Imerys would like to meet new local suppliers for small maintenance contracts for its on-going programme of refurbishment.

A special ‘Meet the Buyer’ event has been organised by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce at Imerys’ Par Moor Centre on Wednesday, April 26 from 4-6pm.

The event is free to Cornwall Chamber of Commerce members. There is a charge for non-members of £10.

You can book a place online. Or for further information, contact helen@cornwallchamber.co.uk or phone 01209 216006.