Work starts on technology park

Construction work has formally begun on the Carluddon Technology Park and Employment Space for Advanced Manufacture (ESAM) in St Austell.

Representatives from the project’s partnership gathered yesterday (March 8) at the site to the north of St Austell to celebrate the occasion by ‘breaking the ground’ on the construction phase of the project.

This transformational project is supported by a £6.2m investment from the European Regional Development Fund, part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Programme. The technology park and ESAM on the outskirts of St Austell will attract high value businesses and create skilled jobs that will be a catalyst for new opportunities in Cornwall.

ESAM will have the capacity to provide space and business support services for up to 32 advanced manufacturing and low carbon environmental goods and service sector businesses with the potential to create up to 75 high skilled jobs by 2023.

On completion, which is expected in late 2018, the Carluddon Technology Park will provide the capacity and infrastructure for the development of up to 8,500 sq m of high quality workspace. It will be developed within the heart of the Eco-Communities Initiative just four miles from the Eden Project, on a site adjoining the recently completed ERDF funded A391 Carluddon Road Improvement.

Julian German, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “I’m really pleased we have secured this crucial investment. The Carluddon Technology Park meets the local demand for high quality employment space and creates an opportunity to grow our economy. This is hugely positive for St Austell and Cornwall and paves the way for a prosperous future for our residents.”

Chris Couch from Kier Construction added: “We are delighted to be involved in this prestigious project which will hugely benefit local employment in St Austell and the surrounding area.”

John Hodkin, representing Imerys and Eco-Bos, said: “We’re pleased to be a part of the team which has enabled the project. We have been involved in this project from the start and donated the land for both this and the A391 improvement as part of our on-going commitment to the regeneration of the Mid Cornwall area.”