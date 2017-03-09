Shortlisted for RICS award

The regeneration of a historic Fowey building has been shortlisted for a national award.

Old Station Master’s House has been shortlisted in the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Regeneration South West category.

The RICS regeneration award recognises developments that conserve or improve the built or natural environment and contribute towards the vitality of the area.

The 19th Century building, situated in the Caffa Mill area to the north of the town, had lain derelict for decades and was identified as an ‘at risk’ building in Cornwall Councils 2010 Conservation Area appraisal. Since then, the building has been sensitively brought back to life by Newquay-based property developer, Acorn Blue.

Andrew Strathdee, land manager at Acorn Blue, said: “We are incredibly excited to have been shortlisted for this award. We instantly fell in love when we saw this house and saw the potential it had.

“The development has proven to be quite complex and involved, but the hard work has been more than worth it. It is a project I am immensely proud to have been involved in, and the whole team has delivered to the high standard we strive for at Acorn to create a truly unique collection of homes.”