Brewery awards £1M waste contract

St Austell Brewery has announced a new £1 million contract with Roche-based waste management firm Cornwall Waste Solution (CWS) to service its south west retail estate stretching from Lands’ End to Bath.

The three-year deal will see CWS managing the brewery’s entire waste output from its St Austell head office, key distribution hubs in St Columb, Heathfield, Ilfracombe and Avonmouth, as well as its managed houses across the region.

Having put the original contract out to tender, the brewery selected CWS as a locally-owned and run business, whose directors Shane Beadle, Paul Tregunna and office manager Rebecca Game – together boasting over 60 years’ experience in the waste industry – shared the brewery’s commitment to working toward 0% waste to landfill and fully sustainable operations.

Commenting on the new contract, brewery CEO, James Staughton, said: “As a Cornish company we are always keen to work with and support local businesses but sometimes the sheer scale of our operations can present logistical challenges that are hard to meet.

“However, when we saw what CWS had to offer and how that would work over such a wide area, there really was no question about signing the deal.”

“This is a perfect partnership from our point of view,” added CWS director, Shane Beadle.

“Local businesses supporting each other, looking after the environment and creating sustainable futures has to be the best way forward from any point of view. We’re looking forward to making this contract work for everybody involved.”