Offices with co-working space, daily desk rental and other flexible working opportunities are available at St Austell Business Park.

St Austell Business Park is now providing hot desking and affordable workspace as and when clients need it.

Individuals looking for somewhere quiet to work with free wifi for the day can book a desk in the Rowan Suite, based within the conference centre.

The office is fully furnished with six desks, open from 8am to 6pm weekdays with out of hours’ access available on request. Free superfast wifi, parking, and kitchen facilities are also included.

Desks are bookable for a day or permanently, and clients who need professional space regularly can book a desk at £200+vat per calendar month.

This is an ideal opportunity for small companies, individuals and start-ups who can’t commit financially to long leases and therefore miss out on the opportunity to establish business premises.

Operations manager, Beth Mayman, said providing flexible space has always been on the agenda for St Austell Business Park.

“Our location just outside St Austell is perfect for providing this type of working arrangement,” she said. “We’re in the centre of Cornwall and less than ten minutes off the A30. But we wanted to wait until the time was right when we’d established a business community to attract workers looking to capitalise on that.”

St Austell Business Park accommodates a solid base of professionals and well respected local companies, including Coodes solicitors, with its busy conference centre providing a steady footfall.

For more details or to book hot desking contact Beth Mayman on 01726 624200.