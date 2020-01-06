Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, a new wellbeing centre dedicated to women’s health has opened in Penzance.

Garbo House offers a programme of progressive, holistic support to help women navigate menstruation, pregnancy, postnatal care, motherhood, menopause and issues around female fertility.

Leif Olsen, a yoga practitioner with 20 years’ experience, launched the innovative project at her yoga studio on Bread Street, after witnessing first-hand the lack of support for women at key times during their lives.

She explained: “I’ve seen hundreds of women experiencing profound life-changes, and I strongly feel that right now many are being let down by massive gaps in the traditional healthcare system.

“Garbo House offers practical help, but also a support network – these are vital things that women need for their health now and in the future.”