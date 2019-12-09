Cornish firm of chartered accountants and tax advisers, RRL, is expanding its presence in Penzance.

Partner Nick Skerratt said: “Since first opening the Penzance office, we’ve experienced fantastic growth in our client base in west Cornwall.

“We’ve now had a refit in the office, which will allow double the number of people to work here.”

The Cornish accountancy firm opened their new Penzance office in May 2018, having first established a presence in the town two years previously.

Skerratt added: “We’ve received a lot of great feedback from clients, and the addition of the new workstations will enable us to offer our services to even more businesses and individuals in the area.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here