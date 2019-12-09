Cornish firm of chartered accountants and tax advisers, RRL, is expanding its presence in Penzance.

Partner Nick Skerratt said: “Since first opening the Penzance office, we’ve experienced fantastic growth in our client base in west Cornwall.

“We’ve now had a refit in the office, which will allow double the number of people to work here.”

The Cornish accountancy firm opened their new Penzance office in May 2018, having first established a presence in the town two years previously.

Skerratt added: “We’ve received a lot of great feedback from clients, and the addition of the new workstations will enable us to offer our services to even more businesses and individuals in the area.”