Pasty maker to close St Just factory

Warrens is facing “significant job losses” after announcing plans to close its St Just factory and a number of shops.

The bakery said the factory, which it had operated since the 1970s, was “no longer economically viable”.

In a statement on Friday (Nov 22), the company said: “In reaction to continued Brexit uncertainty and its ongoing consumer impact, we have taken the extremely hard decision to propose a restructure of the business.

“With sadness and a heavy heart, we are consulting with staff and examining streamlining options, which could lead to a significant loss of jobs throughout the West Country.

“With its configuration and remote location, our St Just manufacturing site, occupied since the 1970s, is no longer economically viable based on market influences. We are also consulting on the closure of a number of loss-making shops to safeguard the future of the wider business.

“By streamlining our portfolio, we will target the profitable segments of our business in food2go and café.

“Our increased focus will be in areas where we have seen continued success, including hospitals, travel hubs, strategically selected high street and destination sites.

“We remain committed to profitable manufacturing and will retain our site at Callington, while we will examine a variety of options to support our growth as a brand nationally, including in major airports.”