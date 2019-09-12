Old Coastguard pops up in Penzance

A pop-up restaurant is opening in Penzance tomorrow, run by the team from The Old Coastguard in Mousehole, which was damaged by fire earlier this year.

The Old Coastguard has been closed since June after suffering extensive fire damage and is not due to re-open until early 2020.

Head Chef Jamie Porter, who only joined The Coastguard a week before the fire and has spent much of his career within the Stein group, will finally have his chance to show what he can do with The Vault Kitchen.

Edmund Inkin, one of two brothers who owns EATDRINKSLEEP, said: “It’s been a tough period for the team since the fire and they’ve grabbed the opportunity to resurrect The Vault from a dire state.

“They’ve done all the work, have planned what we want to do there and are now just looking forward to opening. Although we’ll only be here until The Old Coastguard re-opens, it’s good for us all to do something a bit different.”

The Vault Kitchen can be found at the north end of Chapel Street and will be open from tomorrow (Sept 13) from 9am for breakfast and from 12pm-9pm for a full menu.