Chef Ben Tunnicliffe has been granted a licence to buy the daily catch direct from fishing vessels, making The Tolcarne Inn, Newlyn one of only a handful of restaurants in Cornwall to use this license.

Tunnicliffe took on the lease of The Tolcarne Inn in 2012 and, under his patronage, the historic maritime pub quickly became an unmissable dining destination for seafood lovers.

The ‘Certificate of Designation as a Buyer of First Sale Fish’, issued by the Marine Management Organisation, allows him to source seafood straight from day boat fishermen, who use traditional and sustainable fishing techniques to catch their low-impact quotas.

Tunnicliffe said: “The day boats are a great source of sustainably-caught fish, and the fishermen we work with know that we’re happy to cook a diverse selection of seafood. It means a lot more cleaning and filleting in-house, which is really positive as it means young chefs are perfecting those important skills.”

Tunnicliffe and his team will be showcasing day boat fish this summer with a new ‘small plates’ menu at lunch time, encouraging diners to try a variety of species with dishes starting at £7.