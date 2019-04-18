The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG) announced today that it is to cease operating the Mali Rose for its freight services to the Isles of Scilly and will seek to dispose of the vessel as soon as possible.

The group’s existing freight vessel, the Gry Maritha, will instead resume full operation of the route, returning to service in early May following the completion of its five-year survey, which is currently taking place in Penzance Dry Dock. Until then the Mali Rose will continue to provide freight services as scheduled.

A spokesperson for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group said: “Following extensive trials and an appraisal of the current position, it is clear the Mali Rose cannot sustain a reliable and profitable service for the islands without further significant investment.

“ISSG is entering a new phase, with a newly-appointed board and a new senior marine team; it intends to focus on its core objectives whilst continuing to progress with its asset review programme.

“We’d like to thank our customers and stakeholders for their patience and goodwill throughout this period of evaluation and to reassure them of our commitment to providing a robust and reliable freight service to the islands.”

The Steamship Group bought the Mali Rose three years ago, with the intention that it would replace the Gry Maritha, but has been dogged by engineering and operational issues.