The latest Pop-up Innovation Centre is set to open its doors next month, in Penzance.

The Penzance Pop-up Innovation Centre, delivered through the Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI) programme, is the sixth in a line of successful pop-ups across the Duchy, and will open at 35 Market Street on March 5.

It will provide a flexible business support space offering one-to-one business innovation advice, hot desking and a designated area for meetings and events.

Local business people and key stakeholders in the town are encouraged to enjoy the resource and make the most of the space which also supplies all the working essentials, such as: tea, coffee and free Wi-Fi.

ATI Pop-Up Innovation Centre coordinator, Adrienne Silcock-Jones, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening in Penzance and look forward to welcoming local businesses that want to explore how ATI’s business innovation support services can help them innovate, grow and secure business success in this rapidly changing world.”

Business innovation advisor, Rachel Roach, added: “The centre offers a way of working which creates a sense of community and often leads to valuable business partnerships, innovative projects and collaborative opportunities.”

Recent collaboration has seen previous ATI Pop-up Innovation Centres host partner events and drop-in sessions with the likes of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce and Cornish Partnerships. As well as lending the space to other business support providers in the county, such as The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub, Access to Finance and the FSE Group.

To celebrate the Penzance location opening, ATI will be running a launch event on March 7 providing a complimentary breakfast and networking session from 8:30am – 10am. All local stakeholders in the town are welcome to attend and check out the new workspace which will be open from March through to June.

Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI) is a three-year £3 million European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) project which aims to support business innovation across Cornwall and Isles of Scilly. Led by the University of Plymouth and in partnership with Cornwall Innovation, the project aims to drive a culture of innovation, supporting businesses who are looking to adopt new processes or create new products and services.

To find out more and register your interest, visit www.aticornwallinnovation.co.uk.