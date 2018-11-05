Della Events launches website

A woman from west Cornwall who has managed the popular Cook Book St Just for the last five years, has launched her own website to promote her outside catering business Della Events.

Designed by Eager Media, Della Boyns’ new website showcases her catering menus as well as another growing facet of the business – the hire side – and has quickly resulted in direct enquiries for wedding and event catering.

She said: “Our customers appreciate a full service where we can provide everything from silver candlesticks to crystal vases and help them choose either a vintage or modern style.”

She helps run her husband’s family farm in St Just – Higher Bostraze Farm- where they raise sheep, pigs and cattle, incorporating the produce into the Della Events food.

Della Events’ sources as much produce locally as is possible.