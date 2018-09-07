Industry award for Warrens

Warrens Bakery took the Craft Bakery Business Award at the Bakery Industry Awards this week.

“The British Baker’s Baking Industry Awards are the biggest night in the UK bakery calendar and to walk away with this title in this highly competitive award category is phenomenal,” said Warrens chairman, Mark Sullivan.

While Warrens has 70 stores across the country, it recently opened its 21st franchise outlet in Redhill in Surrey. Earlier this year it also ventured into Wales, opening a bakery in Merthyr Tydfil.

Since opening its first franchised bakery in 2017, the brand has experienced rapid growth and now plans to open hundreds of new bakeries in the next five years.