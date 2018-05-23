RRL opens Penzance office

Chartered accountant and tax adviser RRL has opened a new office in Penzance.

Located on Wharf Road, the office will be the permanent location of RRL’s probate team, while also offering the firm’s specialist accounts and tax services.

This latest expansion will enable RRL to continue to grow its presence in west Cornwall and broaden its offering in probate and estate administration.

Partner Nick Skerratt said: “Mark Williams and myself are both from the Penzance area, so it has always been an ambition of ours to have a permanent home for RRL in this part of Cornwall.

“It will allow our probate team to work more closely with our sister firm jBwills Ltd and make meetings more convenient for clients that are based in the area.

“The probate and administration process involves a significant amount of tax and accounting work and so we are extremely well positioned to provide this service to our clients. Everyone in the firm is very excited about the opportunities our new Penzance office will open up.”